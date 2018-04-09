'General Aviation Awareness' Month in MO

April is 'General Aviation Awareness' Month in Missouri.

Governor Eric Greitens made it official by signing a proclamation at the end of last month.

The proclamation states Missouri is home to more than 120 public airports that employ more than 100,000 people and generates $850 million in the state every year.

The manager of the Cape Girardeau airport spoke about the economic impact the local airport has in our area.

"In Cape Girardeau alone, this airport supports over 200 jobs, direct and indirect jobs,” said Bruce Loy. “(It) Brings in, I think over $6 million in payroll and nearly $20 million in economic development that inflow and outflow of activity just do to this airport."

Governor Greitens proclamation also notes that general aviation is a vital role in responding to emergencies and natural disasters.

