'General Aviation Awareness' Month in MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'General Aviation Awareness' Month in MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
April is 'General Aviation Awareness' Month in Missouri. (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media) April is 'General Aviation Awareness' Month in Missouri. (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

April is 'General Aviation Awareness' Month in Missouri.

Governor Eric Greitens made it official by signing a proclamation at the end of last month.

The proclamation states Missouri is home to more than 120 public airports that employ more than 100,000 people and generates $850 million in the state every year.

The manager of the Cape Girardeau airport spoke about the economic impact the local airport has in our area.            

"In Cape Girardeau alone, this airport supports over 200 jobs, direct and indirect jobs,” said Bruce Loy. “(It) Brings in, I think over $6 million in payroll and nearly $20 million in economic development that inflow and outflow of activity just do to this airport."

Governor Greitens proclamation also notes that general aviation is a vital role in responding to emergencies and natural disasters.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:07:29 GMT

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

  • Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:47:16 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    •   
Powered by Frankly