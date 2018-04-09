KSHE pioneer Grafman to be inducted into MO Broadcaster HOF

Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2. (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)

Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2. The induction will take place at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the MBA, Grafman was instrumental in the successful careers of several of today’s rock legends, producing many of their concerts in St. Louis.

Under Shelley’s guidance KSHE 95 and its mascot, Sweetmeat became world renown.

