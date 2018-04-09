KSHE pioneer Grafman to be inducted into MO Broadcaster HOF - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSHE pioneer Grafman to be inducted into MO Broadcaster HOF

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2.  (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2.  (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2. The induction will take place at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the MBA, Grafman was instrumental in the successful careers of several of today’s rock legends, producing many of their concerts in St. Louis.

Under Shelley’s guidance KSHE 95 and its mascot, Sweetmeat became world renown.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:27:30 GMT

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

  • Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:40:57 GMT
    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

    Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

  • BREAKING

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:47:16 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    •   
Powered by Frankly