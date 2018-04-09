KSHE pioneer Grafman to be inducted into MO Broadcaster HOF

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports four injured after a crash near Cadiz, Ky.
An Illinois man was injured after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on April 7 around 9:50 a.m.
One person was injured in a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Crews have cleared the scene of a single crash on I-57 northbound near mile marker 88.
A crash backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
An Ada, Oklahoma first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.
The father of a Baton Rouge child who died in a car crash Friday night honored with an emotional post on Facebook.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
