Rauner appoints Britton to the SIU Board of Trustees

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed a retired Southern Illinois University (SIU) Vice Chancellor to SIU’s Board of Trustees.

Tom Britton was named to his first Vice Chancellor/Vice President post and spent 17 years in the University’s central administration.

“Tom has dedicated his life to public higher education and Southern Illinois University,” Rauner said. “His connection to university staff, students and alumni, along with his proven track record in the advancement of higher education, make him uniquely qualified for this important position.”

Rauner's nomination was officially filed with the Secretary of State on April 9 and is expected to go before the Senate for approval this spring.

