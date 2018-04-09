City of Perryville hopes new hotel will bring more visitors to the city

City officials have been working to make Perryville, Missouri a destination place.

"We're always looking to increase," said Scott Sattler, Executive Director of Perry County Economic Development Authority.

So, he was glad when he heard the city would be adding a Holiday Inn and Suites. The hotel has been open for a little over a month and they've already seen success.

General Manager Alex Patel said, it's not just the people visiting that are excited.

"They've been waiting for this to open and once it's open they are so excited because their friends and family they are planning to come to town for the upcoming events the memorial weekends which is in May," Patel said.

And the hotel will be ready for the next total eclipse in 2024.

"We get the privilege of having it twice, at least in my lifetime and we're excited about that and the hotels were all booked up and this gives them more facilities to stay at and enjoy Perryville and Perry County," said Sattler.

