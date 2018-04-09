Warning issued for synthetic marijuana laced with rat poison

Governor Eric Greitens made it official by signing a proclamation at the end of last month.
Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed a retired Southern Illinois University (SIU) Vice Chancellor to SIU’s Board of Trustees.
City officials in Perryville have been working to make Perryville, Missouri a destination place.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
