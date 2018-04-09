Brock Lesnar re-signs with the WWE

A day after defending the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, Brock Lesnar has re-signed with the WWE.



Lesnar's next appearance will see him defend the championship against Roman Reigns in a steel cage at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, according to the WWE.



The Greatest Royal Rumble will air Friday, April 27 on the WWE network.



The announcement comes just hours after Lesnar defeated Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34.



