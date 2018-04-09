Brock Lesnar re-signs with the WWE

Governor Eric Greitens made it official by signing a proclamation at the end of last month.
Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed a retired Southern Illinois University (SIU) Vice Chancellor to SIU’s Board of Trustees.
City officials in Perryville have been working to make Perryville, Missouri a destination place.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
This month, the major credit card companies are all phasing out the practice of requiring signatures to confirm purchases.
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.
