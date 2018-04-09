4/9/18 - Work Zone Safety

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

We've all seen it. We're driving in traffic and there's that one car that's going a little slower than everyone else and not driving straight. When you pull past them you can see that they're on their phone. Sometimes they're distracted by simply talking, but more times than not, they're checking the all-important Facebook page or texting a friend instead of paying attention to the road.

Now imagine that you or your loved one works for MoDOT, IDOT, or KYTC, fixing and building the roads we all travel. Imagine the danger these workers face daily because people drive through construction zones oblivious to everything around them because communicating on social media is more important than paying attention to the lives around them. Sadly, because we can’t do without our phones, distracted driving has become an everyday danger.

It’s time to bring awareness to the need to buckle up and put the phone down. MoDOT, IDOT, and KYTC reminds us that this week is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Driver inattention was the number one cause of work zone crashes last year. The top five dangers for work zone crashes are:

Distracted/inattentive driving Following too closely Driving too fast for conditions Substance impairment Improper lane use.

The average text takes five seconds to read. Traveling at 55 mph, you will travel more than the length of a football field, blindfolded. If you think about it, distracted driving presents a danger to road workers and all drivers on the road. The solution is as simple as focusing on driving. The key is to do it more than just this week.

Realizing that distracted driving is something all of us have got to stop doing will save lives, possibly even yours, and makes this A Better Heartland.

