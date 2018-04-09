Stolen vehicle keys, gun found on wanted person in Poplar Bluff, MO

A Poplar Bluff officer arrestedTyler Scott Wanger after a set of stolen vehicle keys and a gun was found in his backpack. (Source: Poplar Bluff PD, Facebook)

A Poplar Bluff officer arrested a man after a set of stolen vehicle keys and a gun was found in his backpack.

According to Lt. Darron Moore, the arrest was made at the corner of Henry and Thomas Streets. There was an active arrest warrant for Tyler Scott Wanger.

After placing Wangler under arrest for the outstanding warrant, the officer located a handgun in the backpack which Wangler had been carrying. Also in Wangler's possession was a set of keys which were confirmed to belong to a stolen vehicle taken from a home in Butler County.

Wangler was taken to the Butler County Justice Center on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm with a $10,000 bond.

Federal charges are being sought for the firearms possession.

