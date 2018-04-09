Franklin Co., IL meeting on substance and opioid misuse

There will be a meeting on Thursday, April 19 to discuss issues concerning opioid misuse and substance abuse prevention in Franklin County, Illinois. (Source: Pixabay)

The meeting is at Rend Lake Visitor Center at 11981 Rend Lake City Road, from 6-8:30 p.m.

The free event will also include a screening of 'The Anonymous People,' a documentary film about recovery.The film is provided by Southern Illinois Healthcare’s (SIH) Community Benefits Department.

There will be a panel discussion with a moderator and also free Narcon training by health officials.

This event was organized by concerned citizens, organizations, and law enforcement in Franklin County with help from the SIU School of Medicine’s Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development.

