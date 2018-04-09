Get on the Bus for LIVE UNITED Tour for United Days of Caring

The United Way of Southeast Missouri is encouraging all organizations and volunteers to take part in the United Days of Caring, in which the United Way encourages people all around the world to give back.

The LIVE UNITED Tour on April 27 is one of the events. The LIVE UNTIED Tour will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be hosted by Women United to help the general public gain a better understanding of the reach and impact of the United Way network.

The "tourist" will visit many organizations that support people from early childhood to post-retirement. After an introduction with United Way and its network of partners, ‘tourists’ will visit First Call for Help, Lutheran Children and Family Services, the Boys and Girls Club, and the many programs United Way invests in for kindergarteners through graduates at the Cape and Jackson public schools.

“We had a tour a few years ago, and it went over very well, so we decided to incorporate one into United Days of Caring,” explains Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director. “It should appeal to anyone who has ever wondered what our organization does and how we operate, as well as donors who would like a better understanding of how their gift is invested back into our community. We hope our corporate partners will also ‘get on the bus,’ because we intend to offer the tour as a workplace development or team building opportunity.”

Projects still being scheduled include stripping and waxing floors at The Salvation Army and volunteering for a field day of fun at the Boys and Girls Club at Scott City Elementary.

Projects also include volunteer training for United Way’s early literacy program, Read to Succeed and The Salvation Army’s Safe from Harm training.

