SEMO men's basketball eligible for postseason play in 2018-19

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University's men's basketball team is eligible for postseason play in the 2018-19 season.

It was announced on Monday, April 9 that the NCAA's academic and membership affairs staff granted the men's basketball program full relief from all practice and competition restrictions for the academic year related to the team's four-year Academic Progress Rate score.

As a result of the score, SEMO was prohibited from participating in the 2017-18 postseason and was mandated to shift four of its 20 weekly practice hours to academic and retention efforts along with having to take two days off a week instead of the NCAA mandatory one day off per week while in season.

According to Southeast, the Redhawks improved their score and will be able to compete in the postseason with zero restrictions.

