Carbondale, IL police taking back unwanted prescriptions

On Saturday, April 28, Carbondale police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a drug take-back event. (Source: Pixabay)

On Saturday, April 28, Carbondale police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a drug take-back event.

Take unwanted prescriptions to 501 S. Washington St. No needles or sharps, only pills and patches are accepted. The service is free.

This is the 15th event in seven years preventing pill abuse and theft.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.