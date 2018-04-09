Carbondale, IL police taking back unwanted prescriptions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL police taking back unwanted prescriptions

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

On Saturday, April 28, Carbondale police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a drug take-back event.

Take unwanted prescriptions to 501 S. Washington St. No needles or sharps, only pills and patches are accepted. The service is free.

This is the 15th event in seven years preventing pill abuse and theft. 

