3rd death reported in Illinois linked to synthetic marijuana

Illinois public health officials say a third person has died who experienced severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana.(Source: Raycom Media) Illinois public health officials say a third person has died who experienced severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana.(Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois public health officials say a third person has died who experienced severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the death Monday, saying there are now 107 cases of people who have had severe bleeding due to the substance. The number was 56 cases a week ago. The department says two deaths were men in their 20s and a third death was a man in his 40s.

Those who have become sick have reported coughing up blood, blood in urine, severe bloody noses, bleeding gums and internal bleeding. Many of the cases tested positive for a lethal anticoagulant often used in rat poison. State public health officials are urging residents not to use synthetic marijuana, which is often referred to as Spice, K2 or fake weed.

    Standoff at Livingston County, KY home ends after shots fired complaints

    Monday, April 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:21:27 GMT
    According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, the standoff at a home has ended with a man in custody.

  • Stolen vehicle keys, gun found on wanted person in Poplar Bluff, MO

    Monday, April 9 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:08:51 GMT
    A Poplar Bluff officer arrested one person after a set of stolen vehicle keys and a gun was found in his backpack.

  • 2 on parole found in stolen vehicle in Herrin, IL

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:48:34 GMT
    Investigators said two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois.

