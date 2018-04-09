2 on parole found in stolen vehicle in Herrin, IL

A Poplar Bluff officer arrested one person after a set of stolen vehicle keys and a gun was found in his backpack.
According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, the standoff at a home has ended with a man in custody.
Investigators said two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois.
There will be a meeting on Thursday, April 19 to discuss issues concerning opioid misuse and substance abuse prevention in Franklin County, Illinois.
The United Way of Southeast Missouri is encouraging all organizations and volunteers to take part in the United Days of Caring, in which the United Way encourages people all around the world to give back.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
This month, the major credit card companies are all phasing out the practice of requiring signatures to confirm purchases.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The website was shut down by the FBI on Friday, and agents raided the home of the website's founder.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
