2 on parole found in stolen vehicle in Herrin, IL

Investigators said two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois.

According to police in Herrin, the vehicle had been reported stolen on April 7.

On April 8, officers found Dustin R. Grizzell, 21, of Herrin and Daniel T. Davidson, 23, of Marion in the vehicle.

A defaced gun that was reported stolen was found in the vehicle next to Grizzell. Other possible stolen items were also in the vehicle, according to police.

After an investigation, Grizzell was issued citations for possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, defacing I.D. marks on a gun, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

The Illinois Dept. of Corrections issued warrants for Grizzell and Davidson.

They were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

