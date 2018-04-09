Salmonella in chicken salad kills 1, sickens 265 in 8 states

A Poplar Bluff officer arrested one person after a set of stolen vehicle keys and a gun was found in his backpack.
A Poplar Bluff officer arrested one person after a set of stolen vehicle keys and a gun was found in his backpack.
According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, the standoff at a home has ended with a man in custody.
According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, the standoff at a home has ended with a man in custody.
Investigators said two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois.
Investigators said two men on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections were found with a stolen gun and other items in a reported stolen vehicle in Herrin, Illinois.
There will be a meeting on Thursday, April 19 to discuss issues concerning opioid misuse and substance abuse prevention in Franklin County, Illinois.
There will be a meeting on Thursday, April 19 to discuss issues concerning opioid misuse and substance abuse prevention in Franklin County, Illinois.
The United Way of Southeast Missouri is encouraging all organizations and volunteers to take part in the United Days of Caring, in which the United Way encourages people all around the world to give back.
The United Way of Southeast Missouri is encouraging all organizations and volunteers to take part in the United Days of Caring, in which the United Way encourages people all around the world to give back.