Standoff at Livingston County, KY home ends after shots fired complaints

According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, the standoff at a home has ended with a man in custody.

It happened in the 700 block of Holland Road.

According to Chief Deputy Devin Brewer, the suspect, Charles William Hopkins, 46, of Smithland, Ky. surrendered after several hours of negotiations.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded April 9 to shots fired complaint in the Ledbetter Community. After deputies arrived, the suspect had left the scene in a black Chevrolet pickup.

Minutes later, the deputies were told that the same suspect had possibly been involved in another shooting incident in McCracken County. The suspect was thought to be headed to Grand Rivers, Ky.

While going to Grand Rivers, Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson and Chief Deputy Devin Brewer stopped at Hopkins' home on Holland Road.

The sheriff and chief encountered Hopkins armed with a high-powered rifle and a large caliber revolver.

Hopkins then went back into his home and barricaded himself inside. Sheriff Davidson was able to negotiate with Hopkins and after several hours Hopkins surrendered.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office's SWAT Team and Paducah Police Department.

Charges are pending against Hopkins.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office's SWAT Team and Paducah Police Department. Kentucky State Police were at the scene according to EMA.

Charges are pending.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.