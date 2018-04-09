Standoff at Livingston County, KY home ends, man arrested on attempted murder warrant

According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, the standoff at a home has ended with a man in custody.

It ended in the 700 block of Holland Road.

According to Chief Deputy Devin Brewer, the suspect, Charles William Hopkins, 46, of Smithland, Ky. surrendered after several hours of negotiations.He was arrested on a warrant charging him with attempted murder.

Investigators with the Paducah Police Department said Hopkins fired several shots at an apartment where his former girlfriend was staying, then barricading himself in his house.

Paducah police were called at 9:34 a.m. April 9 to an apartment on North Friendship Road. The caller told officers that she had been in a relationship with Hopkins, but had left on Sunday to go a friend’s home on North Friendship Road.

The former girlfriend told officers that Hopkins had found out where she was and had come to the apartment, cursing and beating on the door.

While she was on the phone with dispatchers, Hopkins fired two shots at the door in an attempt to get inside.

The former girlfriend and a teenager who lives in the apartment hid at the rear of the apartment until officers arrived.

Hopkins was gone when officers arrived at the apartment, and the former girlfriend told them he probably was heading back to his home on Holland Drive in Smithland.

Livingston County authorities and Kentucky State Police were notified, and Hopkins was found at the home a short time later.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded and after deputies arrived, the suspect had left the scene in a black Chevrolet pickup.

Minutes later, the deputies were told that the same suspect had possibly been involved in another shooting incident in McCracken County. The suspect was thought to be headed to Grand Rivers, Ky.

While going to Grand Rivers, Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson and Chief Deputy Devin Brewer stopped at Hopkins' home on Holland Road.

The sheriff and chief encountered Hopkins armed with a high-powered rifle and a large caliber revolver.

Hopkins then went back into his home and barricaded himself inside. Sheriff Davidson was able to negotiate with Hopkins and after several hours Hopkins surrendered.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office's SWAT Team and Paducah Police Department. Kentucky State Police were at the scene according to EMA.

