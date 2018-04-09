Multiple agencies present during standoff at Livingston County, KY home

According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, there is a standoff at a home in the 700 block of Holland Road stemming from a disturbance on Monday, April 9.

Law enforcement continues to negotiate with the man and he is communicating, according to Stranger.

Kentucky State Police, the Livingston and McCracken County Sheriff's Departments, and Paducah Police are on site.

Only the man is believed to be in the home.

Anytime there is a standoff it is considered a dangerous situation to law enforcement, according to Stranger.

Holland Road is a dead-end road and it is closed off to traffic.

