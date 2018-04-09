University of Alabama attracting more Illinois students

After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.
After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.
According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, there is a standoff at a home in the 700 block of Holland Road stemming from a disturbance on Monday, April 9.
According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, there is a standoff at a home in the 700 block of Holland Road stemming from a disturbance on Monday, April 9.
Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.
Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth became the first one to give birth while in office.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth became the first one to give birth while in office.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement concerning the apparent chemical attack in Syria.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement concerning the apparent chemical attack in Syria.