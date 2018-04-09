Duckworth becomes first U.S. Senator to give birth while in office

After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.
According to Livingston County EMA Director Brent Stranger, there is a standoff at a home in the 700 block of Holland Road stemming from a disturbance on Monday, April 9.
Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth became the first one to give birth while in office.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement concerning the apparent chemical attack in Syria.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
