Duckworth becomes first U.S. Senator to give birth while in office

Duckworth delivered her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey on Monday, April 9. Her first name is pronounced MY-lee.

According to Duckworth's office, she and her family are recovering well.

She issued the following statement:

“Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we’re deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us—his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us. “Pearl Bowlsbey Johnson was Bryan’s great Aunt, an Army Officer and a nurse who served during the Second World War. He spent many summer months with her while growing up, we feel her presence still and are grateful for her service to our nation during the most challenging of times. “We’re also so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, as well as our wonderful medical teams for everything they’ve done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family.”

Sen. Duckworth is one of only 10 women since our nation's founding who have given birth while serving in Congress.

