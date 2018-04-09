Duckworth, Durbin write to HUD on closing of public housing in s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Duckworth, Durbin write to HUD on closing of public housing in southern IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cairo public housing boarded up. (Source: KFVS) Cairo public housing boarded up. (Source: KFVS)
Public housing in Thebes, Ill. is also set to close. (Source: KFVS) Public housing in Thebes, Ill. is also set to close. (Source: KFVS)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin wrote to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for answers on the closing of two public housing complexes in Thebes and Cairo, Illinois.

The letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson comes less than a year after HUD decided to close two additional AHCA facilities in Cairo, Ill. The Senators said there was no clear plan to rehouse the hundreds of people who would be displaced.

According to the Senators, HUD's most recent decision to close public housing in Thebes leaves more Alexander County residents with nowhere to go, including some who were relocated from closing facilities in Cairo to Thebes in the past year.

"Some of these residents have recently moved from public housing units in Cairo, Illinois, and were told that they would have at least five years of permanent residency in Thebes," the Senators wrote. "If this relocation effort advances, Thebes will lose approximately one-fourth of its population, creating even greater economic distress for the community."

You can click here to read the full letter.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:56:49 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn(Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn(Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

  • Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:43:29 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:06:13 GMT
    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)
    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly