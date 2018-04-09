Duckworth, Durbin write to HUD on closing of public housing in southern IL

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin wrote to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for answers on the closing of two public housing complexes in Thebes and Cairo, Illinois.

The letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson comes less than a year after HUD decided to close two additional AHCA facilities in Cairo, Ill. The Senators said there was no clear plan to rehouse the hundreds of people who would be displaced.

According to the Senators, HUD's most recent decision to close public housing in Thebes leaves more Alexander County residents with nowhere to go, including some who were relocated from closing facilities in Cairo to Thebes in the past year.

"Some of these residents have recently moved from public housing units in Cairo, Illinois, and were told that they would have at least five years of permanent residency in Thebes," the Senators wrote. "If this relocation effort advances, Thebes will lose approximately one-fourth of its population, creating even greater economic distress for the community."

You can click here to read the full letter.

