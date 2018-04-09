Kentucky governor to veto new taxes, 2-year operating budget

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement concerning the apparent chemical attack in Syria.
The case against southeast Missouri deputies alleging they refused medical treatment to a woman in labor has been dismissed.
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin wrote to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for answers on the closing of two public housing complexes in Thebes and Cairo, Illinois.
Kentucky's Republican governor says he will veto a $480 million tax increase and a two-year operating budget the GOP-controlled legislature approved to pay for public education at a time of teacher protests...
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he has called a meeting for Thursday with legislative leaders to discuss the final weeks of the spring session.
