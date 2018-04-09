Drug take-back, document shredding event coming to Murphysboro, IL

A drug take-back and document shredding event will be in Jackson County, Illinois on Saturday, April 14.

The Jackson County Health Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office invite area residents to participate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jackson County Health Department in Murphysboro.

Here, participants can safely and securely dispose of medications according to the departments. Participants will be able to drop-off prescription and over-the-counter medications (pills, creams, and patches) for disposal.

Items not accepted include liquids, needles, and inhalers.

DataLock Document Management Services of Mt. Vernon will be on-site with a mobile shredder to provide document shredding. Examples of paper items that residents can bring for shredding include bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms, and receipts. Paper clips and staples are acceptable, but binders and binder clips should be removed. Proper management of such documents helps prevent identity theft.

Items from businesses, schools, governments, and other large generators will not be accepted. Assistance will be available to those needing help removing items from their vehicle.

The event is sponsored by Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Board, and DataLock. For event information call 618-3143, ext. 128 or www.recyclejacksoncounty.org.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.