Cubs delay home opener vs. Pirates because of snow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cubs delay home opener vs. Pirates because of snow

Chicago Cubs delayed their home opener because of snow. (Source: KFVS) Chicago Cubs delayed their home opener because of snow. (Source: KFVS)

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have pushed back the scheduled start time for their home opener because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.

The Cubs' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. Monday, but the team is now hoping to start at 2:20 p.m.

Chicago is the last major league team to hold its home opener. There is an off day in the series on Tuesday, so the game could be pushed back a day.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cubs delay home opener vs. Pirates because of snow

    Cubs delay home opener vs. Pirates because of snow

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:09:23 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:11:09 GMT
    Chicago Cubs delayed their home opener because of snow. (Source: KFVS)Chicago Cubs delayed their home opener because of snow. (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Cubs have pushed back the scheduled start time for their home opener because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.

    The Chicago Cubs have pushed back the scheduled start time for their home opener because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.

  • Bryant's 3-run double in 10th helps Cubs beat Marlins 10-6

    Bryant's 3-run double in 10th helps Cubs beat Marlins 10-6

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:16:51 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    Chicago Cubs delayed their home opener because of snow. (Source: KFVS)Chicago Cubs delayed their home opener because of snow. (Source: KFVS)

    Ben Zobrist had a tiebreaking RBI single and Kris Bryant followed with a bases-clearing double in a four-run 10th inning for the Cubs, who beat the Miami Marlins 10-6 on Saturday night after Yu Darvish struggled in...

    A night after scoring one run in 17 innings, the Chicago Cubs' offense showed what it is capable of.

  • Cubs' Happ hits home run on 1st pitch of 2018 MLB season

    Cubs' Happ hits home run on 1st pitch of 2018 MLB season

    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:58:48 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:00:19 GMT
    The Cubs baseball season started with a bang. (Source: KFVS)The Cubs baseball season started with a bang. (Source: KFVS)
    Chicago Cubs delayed their home opener because of snow. (Source: KFVS)Chicago Cubs delayed their home opener because of snow. (Source: KFVS)

    The baseball season began with a bang.

    The baseball season began with a bang.

    •   
Powered by Frankly