Cubs delay home opener vs. Pirates because of snow

The Chicago Cubs have pushed back the scheduled start time for their home opener because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.
Ben Zobrist had a tiebreaking RBI single and Kris Bryant followed with a bases-clearing double in a four-run 10th inning for the Cubs, who beat the Miami Marlins 10-6 on Saturday night after Yu Darvish struggled in...
A night after scoring one run in 17 innings, the Chicago Cubs' offense showed what it is capable of.
The baseball season began with a bang.
Jose Quintana tossed three-hit ball over six innings, Ben Zobrist homered and the Chicago Cubs finished their longest season-opening road trip in more than a century by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday.
Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking two-run single during Chicago's four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.
