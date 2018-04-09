Cubs delay home opener vs. Pirates because of snow

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have pushed back the scheduled start time for their home opener because of a steady snowfall over Wrigley Field.

The Cubs' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. Monday, but the team is now hoping to start at 2:20 p.m.

Chicago is the last major league team to hold its home opener. There is an off day in the series on Tuesday, so the game could be pushed back a day.

