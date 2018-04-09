LIVE IN CONCERT: Buckcherry and more added to Du Quoin State Fair lineup

Gov. Matt Bevin's secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has resigned to accept an appointment to the state Board of Education.
No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will likely be something for you at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair. Heartland Weekend reports this year, the fair will celebrate the state's bicentennial.
The Supreme Court has for the second time rejected an appeal by imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich of his convictions on corruption charges.
Laura Wibbenmeyer said feels like numbers are in the 20s in many areas this morning and the chill will hang with us all day.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department will participate in the Illinois Drop It and Drive program from April 16 to 30.
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
The medical examiner is working to determine the man’s cause of death.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
