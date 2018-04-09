The Latest: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital affair (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office says the latest court filing by attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is another attack on the "credibility of the victim."

Greitens faces trial in May on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a partially nude photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015 while she was blindfolded and bound.

In a court filing Sunday, Greitens' attorneys say the woman testified she never saw Greitens with a camera or phone on the day he is accused of taking the photo. The court filing says the woman also testified during her Friday deposition that she doesn't know if her belief that he had a phone was the result of a dream.

Circuit attorney spokeswoman Susan Ryan says in a statement that the defense "cherry picked bits and pieces" of the woman's nine-hour deposition.

8:45 a.m.

Attorneys defending Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom he had an affair.

In a court filing dated Sunday, Greitens' attorneys say the woman testified she never saw Greitens with a camera or phone on the day he is accused of taking a partially nude photo of her while she was blindfolded and bound.

The court filing says the woman also testified during her Friday deposition that she doesn't know if her belief that he had a phone was the result of a dream.

The court filing says the woman also revealed that she had sent partially nude images of herself to Greitens in June 2015 - three months after the encounter for which Greitens is charged.

