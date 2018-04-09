Jonesboro, IL police chief's home catches fire, nothing salvagea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jonesboro, IL police chief's home catches fire, nothing salvageable upstairs

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Fire officials said a blaze broke out Monday morning around 8:25 a.m.

They said it was the home of Jonesboro Police Chief David Wilkins.

The flames were contained to the upstairs part of the home where nothing is salvageable. Downstairs has water damage and the entire structure has smoke damage.

Officials said they do not know the cause at this time but the Jonesboro Fire Department will contact of the state fire marshal for further investigation.

Cobden, Wolf Lake, and Anna fire officials also responded,

Wilkins' wife was only one in the home at the time of the fire and officials say she is uninjured.

