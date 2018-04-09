Jonesboro, IL police chief's home catches fire, nothing salvageable upstairs

Gov. Bruce Rauner says he has called a meeting for Thursday with legislative leaders to discuss the final weeks of the spring session.
Gov. Bruce Rauner joined athletes and volunteers for celebrations at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center in Carbondale.
A drug take-back and document shredding event will be in Jackson County, Illinois on Saturday, April 14.
No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will likely be something for you at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair. Heartland Weekend reports this year, the fair will celebrate the state's bicentennial with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital affair (all times local):
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
