National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. 

It's a time to learn about the signs of child abuse to help prevent it. 

National Child Abuse Prevention Month began in 1983 by proclamation by President Ronald Reagan. The Office on Child Abuse and Neglect continues to annually coordinate activities, prepare promotional materials and host multidisciplinary forums focused on prevention, education and awareness.

Communities support families and children by reinforcing strategies that are working and by providing resources and activities to help end child abuse and neglect according to the National, Day Calendar.

For more information visit www.childwelfare.gov.  

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

  Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn't of golden arches after all.

  Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

