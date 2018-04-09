National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

It's a time to learn about the signs of child abuse to help prevent it.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month began in 1983 by proclamation by President Ronald Reagan. The Office on Child Abuse and Neglect continues to annually coordinate activities, prepare promotional materials and host multidisciplinary forums focused on prevention, education and awareness.

Communities support families and children by reinforcing strategies that are working and by providing resources and activities to help end child abuse and neglect according to the National, Day Calendar.

For more information visit www.childwelfare.gov.

