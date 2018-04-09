Search continues for armed, dangerous man in Wayne Co., MO

Officials are searching for an armed and dangerous man (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)

Deputies in Wayne County, Missouri are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

The Sherriff in Wayne County said David Eric West is wanted in a stolen vehicle theft. He is armed according to officials.

West was previously wanted for armed robbery as well.

Deputies are searching for a 2012 Black Avenger out of Dunklin County with plate number UF2S1B.

He said West could be in the Wappapello area.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.