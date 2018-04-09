Deputies search for armed dangerous man in Wayne Co., MO

Kentucky's Republican governor says he will veto a $480 million tax increase and a two-year operating budget the GOP-controlled legislature approved to pay for public education at a time of teacher protests...
Kentucky's Republican governor says he will veto a $480 million tax increase and a two-year operating budget the GOP-controlled legislature approved to pay for public education at a time of teacher protests across the...
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he has called a meeting for Thursday with legislative leaders to discuss the final weeks of the spring session.
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he has called a meeting for Thursday with legislative leaders to discuss the final weeks of the spring session.
Gov. Bruce Rauner joined athletes and volunteers for celebrations at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center in Carbondale.
Gov. Bruce Rauner joined athletes and volunteers for celebrations at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center in Carbondale.
A drug take-back and document shredding event will be in Jackson County, Illinois on Saturday, April 14.
A drug take-back and document shredding event will be in Jackson County, Illinois on Saturday, April 14.
No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will likely be something for you at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair. Heartland Weekend reports this year, the fair will celebrate the state's bicentennial with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will likely be something for you at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair. Heartland Weekend reports this year, the fair will celebrate the state's bicentennial with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.