Deputies search for armed dangerous man in Wayne Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Officials are searching for an armed and dangerous man (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS) Officials are searching for an armed and dangerous man (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Deputies in Wayne County, Missouri are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

The Sherriff in Wayne County said David Eric West is wanted in a stolen vehicle theft. He is armed according to officials.

West was previously wanted for armed robbery as well. 

Deputies are searching for a 2012 Black Avenger out of Dunklin County with plate number UF2S1B.

He said West could be in the Wappapello area.

