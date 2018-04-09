Armed, dangerous man caught after chase through MO, AR

Another picture of the scene after the chase. (Source: Michael Webster/Facebook)

A man wanted in Wayne County, Missouri and considered armed and dangerous was caught on Monday, April 9 in Arkansas.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, David West was caught after a chase on I-55 that went down toward Blytheville, Arkansas.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, April 9, the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office was alerted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol that a trooper asked for assistance near the 21 mile marker on southbound Interstate 55 with stopping a black 2001 Dodge Avenger, reportedly stolen from the Family Counseling Center in Kennett, Mo. on Saturday night, April 7.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, the suspect driving the car was believed to be a wanted felon with a weapon.

Troopers and Pemiscot County deputies started to chase the car around the 13 mile marker on southbound I-55. Sheriff Greenwell said the suspect refused to stop and got off at the Steele overpass.

He said the suspect then went west and Steele police joined the chase.

The chase went over several county gravel roads back to Highway 61 and then went south. When it crossed the Arkansas state line, Sheriff Greenwell said the Arkansas State Police and Mississippi County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.

He said the suspect continued on several gravel roads, into a field, into a ditch and back onto a gravel road. He said officers used a PIT maneuver, which forces the driver to abruptly turn sideways, and the suspect wrecked. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as David West, 22, and he's believed to be from Sikeston.

Sheriff Greenwell said West is wanted by the Missouri Department of Corrections for parole violation and by Dunklin County, Mo. for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and third-degree assault. He is also wanted in Sikeston, Mo. in connection with a robbery investigation.

West was taken to the Mississippi County, Ark. Jail.

