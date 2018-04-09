Choose your own name on National Name Yourself Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Choose your own name on National Name Yourself Day

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay) April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a different name, today is the day to try it out. 

April 9 is National Name Yourself Day according to the National Day Calendar. 

Not ready to try a whole new name? You can also choose a nickname that suits you today!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Deputies search for armed dangerous man in Wayne Co., MO

    Deputies search for armed dangerous man in Wayne Co., MO

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:29:54 GMT
    Officials are searching for an armed and dangerous man (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)Officials are searching for an armed and dangerous man (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)
    Officials are searching for an armed and dangerous man (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)Officials are searching for an armed and dangerous man (Source: Kelsey Anderson/KFVS)

    The Sherriff in Wayne County said David Eric West is wanted in a stolen vehicle theft. He is armed according to officials.

    The Sherriff in Wayne County said David Eric West is wanted in a stolen vehicle theft. He is armed according to officials.

  • Police: Chase suspect caught; had stolen pistol, drugs

    Police: Chase suspect caught; had stolen pistol, drugs

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:16:51 GMT
    Philip Joshu, 37, of Decatur, Ill., is being held at the Franklin County Jail (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)Philip Joshu, 37, of Decatur, Ill., is being held at the Franklin County Jail (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

    Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.

    Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.

  • Choose your own name on National Name Yourself Day

    Choose your own name on National Name Yourself Day

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-09 12:34:40 GMT
    April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)
    April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)April 9 is National Name Yourself Day (Source: Pixabay)

    If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a different name, today is the day to try it out. 

    If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a different name, today is the day to try it out. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler shot in head at gas station

    Toddler shot in head at gas station

    Monday, April 9 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-04-09 07:46:27 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-04-09 07:46:27 GMT
    The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive. (Source: Clark Family/WXYZ/CNN)The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive. (Source: Clark Family/WXYZ/CNN)

    The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.

    The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.

  • breaking

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Search continues for TN man wanted for double murder

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:58:13 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-04-09 13:43:46 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source:Fort Pierce Police)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source:Fort Pierce Police)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    •   
Powered by Frankly