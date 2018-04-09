Choose your own name on National Name Yourself Day

The Sherriff in Wayne County said David Eric West is wanted in a stolen vehicle theft. He is armed according to officials.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a different name, today is the day to try it out.
Officials in Scott County, Missouri are reassuring everyone that there was no threat made to schools in Chaffee, Mo.
After deputies investigated, they said they searched the vehicle, the property inside and Burton and Melton. Officials said they found drug paraphernalia, a quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.
A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.
