This week in music: 1985 We are the World

Let's dip into the archives and see what was playing on the radio this week in 1985.

Thirty-three years ago these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100. Madonna was at number five with one of her signature songs. The video to Material Girl was a take off of Marilyn Monroe's performance of Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The Commodores were in the number four spot with Nightshift. The song was a tribute to Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye who had both died in 1984. It was also the group's first hit following the departure of Lionel Richie.

Madonna had a pair of hits in the top five. We just mentioned Material Girl at number five. At number three was Crazy for You. It was from the soundtrack to the movie Vision Quest. Initially, Madonna's record company didn't want the single released because it would be in direct competition with songs from her Like a Virgin album. In the end, the song was released to radio and it became her second number one hit.

Checking in at number two was Phil Collins with One More Night. It was Collins second number one single following Against All Odds. One More Night was the first single from Collins' album No Jacket Required.

And in the top spot for this week in '85 was We Are the World by USA for Africa. The song was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie as a benefit single for famine relief in Africa. Several performers joined Jackson and Richie on the recording including: Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and many others. It's one of the best selling singles of all time with global sales topping 20 million units.

