This week in music: 1985 We are the World

With siblings you fight, you make up, then you fight again. Make time to celebrate your sibling on April 10.
Let's dip into the archives and see what was playing on the radio this week in 1985. Thirty-three years ago these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.
Taxpayers have until April 20 to make comments on the way Illinois plans to use the state's $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air law.
Syringes were found in the backpack of a man in McCracken County, Kentucky Monday night on April 9.
Good morning, it is Monday, April 9. First Alert Weather We’re dropping into to the thirties, this morning. So we’re off to a cold start.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.
A Frayser couple has been indicted on first-degree felony murder charges involving the death of a 23-month-old girl last summer.
