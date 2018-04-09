School threat against "CHS" not in the Heartland officials say - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School threat against "CHS" not in the Heartland officials say

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Officials reassured the public that there is no threat to schools (Source: KFVS) Officials reassured the public that there is no threat to schools (Source: KFVS)
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

Officials in Chaffee, Cape Girardeau and Charleston Missouri are reassuring everyone that there was no threat made to "CHS" schools in the Heartland.

The Chaffee Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Scott County Juvenile Office got a report of possible threats to "CHS" over the weekend.

Cape Girardeau and Charleston Police received similar calls according to their Facebook pages. 

Each department said the threats and posts originated in New Mexico and have already been investigated.

Officials said there are no threats to any students in the area.

