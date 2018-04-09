Drug, firearms charges for woman, convicted felon in McCracken C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Drug, firearms charges for woman, convicted felon in McCracken Co. KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A man and woman were given several charges after a traffic stop (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) A man and woman were given several charges after a traffic stop (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

In McCracken County, Kentucky a traffic stop on Sunday, April 8 led to a drug arrest. 

Megan Burton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Michael Melton was charged with having no registration plates or receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and being in possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.

Deputies said at 4:45 p.m., a traffic stop at a Burger King on Irvin Cobb Drive involved a red four-door Pontiac driven by Michael Melton, 44, of Gilbertsville, Ky.  Megan Burton, 22 of Benton, Ky, was the passenger in the vehicle.

After deputies investigated, they said they searched the vehicle, the property inside and Burton and Melton. Officials said they found drug paraphernalia, a quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

Burton did not appear to have any prior criminal convictions according to deputies but Melton was determined to be a convicted felon.

