First Alert: Mix of sun and clouds, still cool out

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Air temps are dropping into the 30s from west to east (Source: KFVS) Air temps are dropping into the 30s from west to east (Source: KFVS)
Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS) Big warm-up about mid-week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday (Source: KFVS)
After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.

Brian Alworth says with clearing skies this morning there will likely be some patchy frost in some areas once again.

Overall today will be cool but tranquil with a mix of sun and clouds....light winds and highs mainly in the 50s. A weak cold front pushes thru this evening but little change in the weather is expected tonight or tomorrow with cool, dry conditions continuing.

Changes begin to be felt by mid-week as the pattern shifts and we begin to get into a warmer southwest flow. 

