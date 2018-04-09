What you need to know April 9

Good morning, it is Monday, April 9.

First Alert Weather

We’re dropping into to the thirties, this morning. So we’re off to a cold start. Brian Alworth says it’s quiet on the precipitation front, though. We could see high temperatures in the 50’s today. We’ll see mostly sun in the morning, but turning cloudier by the evening.

We’ll get into a warming trend by the middle of the week. Expect temperatures in the 70s by Thursday.

The rain returns just in time for the weekend. The rain returns Friday and we could even see some severe weather but the Storm Team is keeping an eye on that.

Making headlines

Hwy. 148 is open again after minor train car derailment in Zeigler, Illinois.

Future business leaders are emerging right now in southern Illinois. See what they're up to.

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Paducah, Kentucky shooting on Thursday, April 5.

A team of nurses and surgeons from southeast Missouri are preparing to take a trip to Kenya to help with health care needs.

Many Illinois doctors are arguing that the state's optometrists shouldn't be allowed to perform procedures that are surgical in nature.

Trending web stories

An 8-year-old boy with autism is charged with battery after his special education teacher filed a police report against him for punching her in the face.

Cardinals fans and residents of St. Louis are getting a sneak peek of what the new apartments at Ballpark Village will look like.

A man was arrested after trafficking and having sex with two underage girls in Florida.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved