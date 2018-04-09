What you need to know April 9

After a weekend that brought unusual cold and snow the beginning of the work week will be a bit nicer tho still a bit cool for April.
Let's step back in time to the early days of Rock 'n Roll. This morning we have some golden oldies from this week in 1962.
The Norfolk Southern “Safety Train” has begun its journey to provide local fire departments with crucial information involving emergencies with trains.
Good morning, it is Monday, April 9. First Alert Weather We’re dropping into to the thirties, this morning. So we’re off to a cold start.
State Highway 148 in Zeigler, Illinois was closed due to a minor train derailment, according to Franklin County EMA.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
An Ada, Oklahoma first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
Lyft told the customer it takes these matters seriously and assured he would never be paired with that driver again.
