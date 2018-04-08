Hwy. 148 closed due to minor train car derailment in Zeigler, IL

State Highway 148 in Zeigler, Illinois will be closed due to a minor train car derailment, according to Franklin County Emergency Management.

It happened sometime on Sunday, April 8. EMA officials say there is no danger to the public.

One train car came off the tracks that was carrying a non-hazardous load.

Local law enforcement is on site.

Southbound traffic can re-route to Church Street. Use caution in the area.

The sheriff's office said the closure could be in effect until the early morning hours.

State Highway 148 / Minor Train Derailment from Franklin County Emergency Management Agency : Nixle https://t.co/lMX9tGqFQg — Franklin County EMA (@FCEMA) April 9, 2018

