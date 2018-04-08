Hwy. 148 closed due to minor train car derailment in Zeigler, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hwy. 148 closed due to minor train car derailment in Zeigler, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Southbound traffic can re-route to Church Street.(Source: Raycom Media) Southbound traffic can re-route to Church Street.(Source: Raycom Media)
ZEIGLER, IL (KFVS) -

State Highway 148 in Zeigler, Illinois will be closed due to a minor train car derailment, according to Franklin County Emergency Management.

It happened sometime on Sunday, April 8. EMA officials say there is no danger to the public.

One train car came off the tracks that was carrying a non-hazardous load.

Local law enforcement is on site.

Southbound traffic can re-route to Church Street. Use caution in the area.

The sheriff's office said the closure could be in effect until the early morning hours.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    TN man wanted for double murder presumed to be in Jasper County

    TN man wanted for double murder presumed to be in Jasper County

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:46 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:46:39 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)Casey Lawhorn, wanted by East Ridge Police (TN) in connection with double homicide; (Photo Source: WRCB)

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

    Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.

  • Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    •   
Powered by Frankly