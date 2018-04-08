2 facing charges after drugs, guns found in KY traffic stop

State Highway 148 in Zeigler, Illinois will be closed due to a minor train derailment, according to Franklin County EMA.
A man and woman are facing gun and drug charges after a traffic stop at a Burger King on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, Kentucky on Sunday, April 8.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
Future business leaders are emerging right now in Southern Illinois.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement concerning the apparent chemical attack in Syria.
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.
The Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday night a series of missile attacks inside the country, though U.S. officials told the AP the military had not launched any strikes.
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.
