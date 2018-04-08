2 facing charges after drugs, guns found in KY traffic stop

Burton and Melton are facing charges after a traffic stop (Source: McCracken County Jail)

A man and woman are facing gun and drug charges after a traffic stop at a Burger King on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, Kentucky on Sunday, April 8.

According to the sheriff's office, Michael Melton, 44, of Gilbertsville is facing charges of convicted felon in possession of a handgun and Megan Burton, 22, of Benton, Ky. is facing meth, drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

Investigators say the drugs and guns were found after a search of the vehicle.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.