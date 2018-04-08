Duckworth issues statement on chemical weapon attack in Syria

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement concerning the apparent chemical attack in Syria.

“These disheartening reports confirm that the Assad regime, along with its allies, are emboldened to continue what the entire world knows is an atrocious and inhumane campaign of attacks against innocent men, women and children. Those who remain silent or help enable the use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians have blood on their hands and must be held accountable. There must be an immediate cessation of hostilities in order to allow for humanitarian relief and the evacuation of innocent civilians. The U.N. Security Council must step in to ensure these barbaric acts are not swept under the rug.”