1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in McCracken County, KY

A teen from KY was injured in the crash (Source: McCracken County SO)

A 19-year-old from LaCenter was injured after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff's office.

It happened on April 8 around 5:20 p.m. in the 8200 block of Woodville Rd.

Deputies responded to the rollover crash where the car hit a utility pole and overturned. The driver received non-incapacitating injuries.

Mercy EMS, West McCracken Fire and KY utilities responded to the scene.

