1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in McCracken County, KY

Police arrested Lonnie J. Moore, 34, of Vienna, Illinois who has an outstanding warrant from Massac County, Ill.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will continue to cover skies tonight. Temperatures already dropping into the upper 30s, and they will cool down in the low to mid 30s by the morning hours.
A team of nurses and surgeons from Southeast Missouri are preparing to take a trip to Kenya to help with healthcare needs.
A 19-year-old from LaCenter was injured after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff's office.
A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man had to be taken to a St. Louis hospital after an ATV crash on April 8.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.
