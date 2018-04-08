1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in McCracken County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in McCracken County, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A teen from KY was injured in the crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A 19-year-old from LaCenter was injured after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff's office.

It happened on April 8 around 5:20 p.m. in the 8200 block of Woodville Rd.

Deputies responded to the rollover crash where the car hit a utility pole and overturned. The driver received non-incapacitating injuries. 

Mercy EMS, West McCracken Fire and KY utilities responded to the scene.

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

