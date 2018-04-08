Man dies after brick smashes through his car's windshield

Police arrested Lonnie J. Moore, 34, of Vienna, Illinois who has an outstanding warrant from Massac County, Ill.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will continue to cover skies tonight. Temperatures already dropping into the upper 30s, and they will cool down in the low to mid 30s by the morning hours.
A team of nurses and surgeons from Southeast Missouri are preparing to take a trip to Kenya to help with healthcare needs.
A 19-year-old from LaCenter was injured after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff's office.
A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man had to be taken to a St. Louis hospital after an ATV crash on April 8.
