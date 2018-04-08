Bill Levanti named Old King Coal for 2018

Bill Levanti, 74, of West Frankfort, was named 2018 Old King Coal.

Levanti will rule over the Old King Coal Festival, which runs from May 10-13 in West Frankfort. But, not before being officially crowned.

That will take place at the Princess Flame Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. on May 12 at Paschedag Auditorium at Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort.

Levanti spent 30-years in the coal industry, at various locations, and various positions. After leaving the coal industry, he became a guide at the Southern Illinois Coal Museum. In 2000, Levanti served as the school and grounds monitor for the high school.

Levanti has always lived in West Frankfort, except when he was serving overseas in the U.S. Army. He is an active member of the community, having served on various boards and committees.

