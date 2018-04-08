Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by truck in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by truck in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah man was taken to a hospital after being hit by a truck.

It happened just after noon on April 8 on Highland Church Rd. in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff's office.

The 69-year-old man said he was checking his mail and tried to get a small dog out of the road. He turned and was hit by a truck on the front fender.

Alcohol was a factor with the pedestrian according to the sheriff's office. The pedestrian received non-incapacitating injuries. 

The driver of the pickup was given a sobriety test and was not under the influence. 

Lone Oak Fire and Mercy Ambulance responded to the scene. 

