Ste. Genevieve, MO man injured after ATV collides with tree - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ste. Genevieve, MO man injured after ATV collides with tree

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
An ATV crash sent a MO man to a St. Louis hospital (Source: Raycom Media) An ATV crash sent a MO man to a St. Louis hospital (Source: Raycom Media)
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO (KFVS) -

A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man had to be taken to a St. Louis hospital after an ATV crash on April 8. 

It happened just after midnight on Kimmel Road, west of Roth Quarry Rd. in Ste. Genevieve County according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The 45-year-old man was driving the ATV when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

He was listed in serious condition after the crash, according to preliminary reports.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

  • Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

    Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:37:53 GMT

    A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.

    A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.

  • Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 05:03:14 GMT
    After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)After they were charged with murder, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend were denied bail. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly