Ste. Genevieve, MO man injured after ATV collides with tree

An ATV crash sent a MO man to a St. Louis hospital (Source: Raycom Media)

A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man had to be taken to a St. Louis hospital after an ATV crash on April 8.

It happened just after midnight on Kimmel Road, west of Roth Quarry Rd. in Ste. Genevieve County according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The 45-year-old man was driving the ATV when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

He was listed in serious condition after the crash, according to preliminary reports.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.