Ste. Genevieve, MO man injured after ATV collides with tree

A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man had to be taken to a St. Louis hospital after an ATV crash on April 8.
A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a crash on an icy road on April 7.
Homeless veterans in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will soon have more affordable housing and supportive services.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
