Missouri receives grant for homeless veterans housing

A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man had to be taken to a St. Louis hospital after an ATV crash on April 8.
A Missouri man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a crash on an icy road on April 7.
Homeless veterans in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will soon have more affordable housing and supportive services.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
