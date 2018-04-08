Missouri receives grant for homeless veterans housing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is getting close to $280,000 in federal funding for housing for homeless veterans.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development unveiled $43 million in grants for local housing agencies across the country Friday.

A portion of that money will go to housing authorities in the St. Louis area, Springfield, Joplin and parts of southeast Missouri.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in a Friday statement said homelessness disproportionately affects veterans. She touted the funding.

