Missouri receives grant for homeless veterans housing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri receives grant for homeless veterans housing

Missouri receives grant for homeless veterans housing(Source: KFVS) Missouri receives grant for homeless veterans housing(Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is getting close to $280,000 in federal funding for housing for homeless veterans.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development unveiled $43 million in grants for local housing agencies across the country Friday.

A portion of that money will go to housing authorities in the St. Louis area, Springfield, Joplin and parts of southeast Missouri.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in a Friday statement said homelessness disproportionately affects veterans. She touted the funding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly