Titans agree to terms with defensive lineman Bennie Logan

Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.
Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.
The SEMO baseball team won the series against Eastern Illinois on Sunday.
The SEMO baseball team won the series against Eastern Illinois on Sunday.
David Peralta hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Dominic Leone in the eighth, A.J. Pollock went deep later in the inning and Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Sunday in a game marred by a...
David Peralta hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Dominic Leone in the eighth, A.J. Pollock went deep later in the inning and Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Sunday in a game marred by a...
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons during the second inning of the Diamondbacks' game at the St. Louis Cardinals.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons during the second inning of the Diamondbacks' game at the St. Louis Cardinals.