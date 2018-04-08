SEMO baseball wins series over EIU

SEMO got the win over EIU (Source:Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

The SEMO baseball team won the series against Eastern Illinois on Sunday with snow falling.

SEMO got the win over EIU 13-1, and won the series 2 games to 1.

The Redhawks play McKendree on Tuesday, April 10 at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

