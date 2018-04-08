Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo ejected vs Cardinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo ejected vs Cardinals

Molina appeared to lunge at Lovullo and make contact as both benches emptied. (Source: KFVS) Molina appeared to lunge at Lovullo and make contact as both benches emptied. (Source: KFVS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons during the second inning of the Diamondbacks' game at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lovullo was disputing a called third strike on A.J. Pollock on Sunday and got into a shouting match with St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina during the argument with Timmons.

Molina appeared to lunge at Lovullo and make contact as both benches emptied.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny stepped in between Molina and Lovullo.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • The Latest: Spieth, Rahm close gap on leaders at Masters

    The Latest: Spieth, Rahm close gap on leaders at Masters

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-04-08 16:29:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-08 20:28:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Tiger Woods reacts after his birdie on the 16th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Tiger Woods reacts after his birdie on the 16th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.
    Tiger Woods nearly aces par-3 third in final round at this Masters.
    Tiger Woods nearly aces par-3 third in final round at this Masters.

  • SEMO baseball falls to Central Arkansas

    SEMO baseball falls to Central Arkansas

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-03-14 02:08:11 GMT
    SEMO baseball fell to Central Arkansas on Tuesday, March 13. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)SEMO baseball fell to Central Arkansas on Tuesday, March 13. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
    SEMO got the win over EIU (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)SEMO got the win over EIU (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    SEMO baseball fell to Central Arkansas on Tuesday, March 13.

    SEMO baseball fell to Central Arkansas on Tuesday, March 13.

  • SEMO baseball game for March 27 canceled due to weather

    SEMO baseball game for March 27 canceled due to weather

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:30:29 GMT
    (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
    SEMO got the win over EIU (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)SEMO got the win over EIU (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    According to the sports information director, the SEMO baseball game scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 has been canceled due to weather.

    According to the sports information director, the SEMO baseball game scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 has been canceled due to weather.

    •   
Powered by Frankly