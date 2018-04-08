Ohio company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef

Lisa Michaels says clouds will start to increase through the early morning and afternoon hours.
A man wanted for questioning in a Charleston, Missouri shooting is now in custody on Sunday morning, April 8.
One driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois early on Sunday morning, April 8.
A western Kentucky man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, April 7.
Police in Benton, Illinois caught a suspect accused of having a stolen gun and leading them on a chase the night before.
